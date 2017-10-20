Nanoose Halloween Walk set to be scary and spooky

Dust off your brooms. The eighth annual Nanoose Bay Halloween Walk is set to happen again on Oct. 27-28.

The walk is located at a 10-acre farm on 2525 Northwest Bay Road.

It will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s a fun event for all ages. However, 12-and-under children must be accompanied by an adult.

It will take 20 to 35 minutes to complete.

The annual walk will also be a fundraiser, with all proceeds going Ballenas Whalers Football Society and Nanoose Bay Elementary School.

The Halloween walk has two sections — Spooky and Scary. The Spooky walk is suitable for all ages but the Scary section my not be good for children six years old and under. Those who do not wish to continue on to the second, Scary trail, can inform the gatekeeper and he will provide directions to the cocoa, cookies and exit.

Organizers are advising those going to the walk that there is no parking within the event. They advise that guests carpool or park on Stewart or Claudet roads.

Parking on the street is very busy and dark, so use caution.

The entrance fee is $5 per person, or $20 for a family of five. The ticket is good for only one trip around the trails.

This is not a costume dress-up event, organizers announced in a written release. No halloween masks and no pets are allowed.