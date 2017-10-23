Nanaimo senior missing after day of mushroom picking

RCMP and search and rescue crews are looking for 73-year-old Bertha Hanson of Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)

A search is underway for a senior who failed to return from an afternoon of mushroom picking.

RCMP officers from Ladysmith and search and rescue, a police helicopter and RCMP Police Dog Services are searching a remote area, approximately five kilometres west of the Nanaimo airport for 73-year-old Bertha Hanson of Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo RCMP were contacted on Monday, Oct. 23, by a friend of the woman who said Hanson left home at about noon Sunday driving her blue 2014 Chevy Silverado. Hanson’s vehicle was found Monday at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Timberlands and Ninatti roads. Due to where the vehicle was located, Ladysmith RCMP have taken over the incident and have their officers on scene.

No clothing description is available, but a photo of Hanson is recent.

Hanson often takes her camera with her when mushroom picking and carries it in a red Molson Canadian cooler bag.

Hanson has no known medical conditions, but she is not believed to be dressed for an extended stay in the wilderness.

Anyone who sees Hanson is asked to call 911 immediately.