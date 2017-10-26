Nanaimo RCMP seek assistance identifying non-profit theft suspect

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying this man, alleged to have stolen money from the Clay Tree Society. (Nanaimo RCMP photo)

Police are hoping the public can help identify a man involved in an incident where money was allegedly stolen from a non-profit in Nanaimo’s south end.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the suspect was one of two men who entered the Clay Tree Society on 838 Old Victoria Rd. Oct. 16 at around 4:45 p.m. and chatted with an employee. While that happened, the other man walked around the counter and took a pouch with money inside.

“He then stuffed it inside his jacket and walked out with it. The two suspects then left the business and were seen getting in a white vehicle. The theft was only confirmed when video surveillance was reviewed and confirmed the pouch had been taken,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman in the press release.

The suspect is estimated to be in his mid-20s, 5-feet-9, with a medium build and short, dark hair, possibly of aboriginal descent.

The other man has been identified, said O’Brien.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or leave a tip anonymously with Nanaimo Crime Stoppers with at www.nananimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637 (keyword Nanaimo) or call 1-800-222-8477.