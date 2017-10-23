Nanaimo man assaulted, tied up and robbed at his home

A Nanaimo man was tied up and beaten during an armed home invasion on Beverly Drive this morning.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 23 when the 31-year-old victim answered a knock at his door and was greeted by two male suspects, one of whom was brandishing a handgun.

The two males then pushed their way into victim’s home, bound his hands, place a cover over his head and assaulted him for several minutes. The suspects then stole a black 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and a television from the property.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the police believe the robbery involved at least three people, as a woman was overheard on a hand-held radio that one of the suspects was holding during the invasion.

“We believe there at least three people were involved,” O’Brien said. “There were two in the house and one who may have been contacted outside to meet them or bring a car.”

Following the robbery, the victim was able to free himself and call police and was later treated at the scene by paramedics for facial injuries.

“He didn’t want to go to hospital,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said based on what was stolen and the violence of the home invasion, the RCMP believe the victim was targeted, but don’t know why at this point.

Both suspects are described as caucasian. One has a thin build and was wearing black and blue striped earmuffs, a dark-coloured hoodie and white sneakers, while the other was wearing blue jeans and is believed to be between 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter