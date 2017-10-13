Nanaimo fire ruled accidental, likely caused by unattended candles

The blaze took the lives of former North Deltan Amberlee Scarr, her daughter and her ex-husband

Firefighters gather behind a home at 754 Nicol St. in Nanaimo on Tuesday. Multiple emergency services including RCMP and B.C. Ambulance were at the scene for several hours. A police investigation is ongoing.(CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Tuesday’s fire on Nicol Street, in which three people were found dead, has been ruled as accidental, according to Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

“This tragic event resulted in loss of life to three people and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and extended families at this time,” said Karen Fry, fire chief, in a press release.

The victims of the fire were former North Deltan Amberlee Scarr, her seven-year-old daughter Piper and Piper’s father Jason Stephenson.

Investigators say the fire was most likely caused by unattended candles. The fire investigation is now complete.

RELATED: North Delta alumna among those killed in Nanaimo house fire

RELATED: 7-year-old girl among three dead in Nanaimo house fire