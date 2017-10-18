Nanaimo barbershop robbery suspect arrested

Suspect scheduled to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Nov. 28.

A Nanaimo man was arrested yesterday less than an hour after robbing a barbershop near Country Club Centre.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, a 59-year-old man entered Korner Cuts, located at 4059 Norwell Rd., wearing a surgical mask and brandishing a knife and demanded money from the cash register at approximately 2 p.m.

Police say the man eventually grabbed money from till when it wasn’t handed over right away and fled in a vehicle, but was arrested 30 minutes later thanks to an “eagle-eyed” witness who recorded the vehicle’s license plate.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the man was recognized by barbershop employees despite wearing a surgical mask and the vehicle used in the crime led back to the man’s house.

The man was arrested for robbery and disguise with intent and released on Oct. 18 on a promise to appear in court. O’Brien said the individual’s name cannot be released yet because he has not been formally charged yet.

“We have to wait for charge approval by Crown,” O’Brien said.

The man is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Nov. 28.