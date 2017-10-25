N0r-Val emergency response reviewed

In wake of arena tragedy in Fernie, Armstrong council receives assurances proper plans are in place

Armstrong council received a refresher in safety procedures and emergency preparedness at the city’s Nor-Val Sports Centre following the arena tragedy in Fernie, where three men died after an ammonia leak. (Morning Star file photo)

In the wake of the tragedy at the arena in Fernie, in which three were killed earlier this month following an ammonia leak, cities have been questioning procedures and safety at their local arenas.

The Nor-Val’s refrigeration plant, like the one in Fernie, is ammonia.

“A parks and recreation employee is designated the chief engineer and there is a process in placing for contacting the fire chief in the event of a moderate to major leak,” wrote city administrator Melinda Stickney in a report to council.

“A refrigeration mechanic service responds with the employees should the plant go into alarm. There are specific procedures in place for entering the plant should an alarm be activated.”

Only certified and experienced operators have access to the arena’s refrigeration rooms. Canlan Ice Sports, which oversees Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation and the operation of the Nor-Val Sports Centre, has mandatory training for safety, air quality and dangerous goods.

Parks and rec employees are managed through Canlan and are safety assessed. Junior staff, unqualified employees and visitors are not permitted in the refrigeration areas without the proper supervision of a qualified operator.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department would be dispatched to any incident either by the automated alarm or a 911 call.

Any significant event would include requesting the activation of the city’s emergency response plan and emergency operations centre.

All fire department members are trained, at a minimum, to a Hazmat awareness level, and 12 are trained to an operations level.