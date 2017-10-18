Multiple power outages in Surrey and Langley

Reports from B.C. Hydro show that power is out in parts of Crescent Beach, Newton and Langley

A screenshot of power outages in Surrey and Langley from BC Hydro’s website. The screenshot was taken at 5:40 p.m.

That prototypical wet, windy weather has finally blanketed the Lower Mainland.

On Wednesday night, it resulted in a smattering of power outages across Surrey and Langley.

According to BC Hydro, there are outages in Surrey, Langley and Delta. To stay up to date with the power outages, visit bchydro.ca/outages

The Weather Network reports that winds were gusting at over 30-kilometres per hour this afternoon. That doesn’t look to be letting up until tomorrow afternoon.

However, the 50 millimeters of rain that was expected this afternoon is supposed to let up during the evening.

Rain looks to be in the forecast until Monday, so this would be a good time to shake out those umbrellas if you haven’t done so already.