Motorists heading over the Agassiz-Rosedale bridge can expect delays following a multi-vehicle crash at the crest of the bridge.

A crash has temporarily closed Hwy. 9 at the Rosedale-Agassiz bridge. (Courtesy Mike Jones)

Firefighters from both the Popkum and Agassiz firehalls were on scene.

The accident occurred at around 4:15 p.m.

There is a report of at least one injury.

