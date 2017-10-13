Google Street View image

MOTI hosts public info session on Highway 13 widening

Session takes place Oct. 25 at Poppy Estates Golf Course

Langley residents who want to find out more about the Highway 13 widening project are invited to attend a public information session on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Hosted by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the session will provide details on upcoming work that will widen a portion of Highway 13 between 8 Avenue and 0 Avenue.

The highway will be widened to three lanes going southbound to accommodate a Nexus and a commercial truck lane, and widened to two lanes going northbound to accommodate a truck climbing lane. A new east-west connection will be provided between 264 Street and Highway 13 and 3B Avenue.

The government of Canada and B.C. have committed $25.5 million to the project. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The public information session will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at Poppy Estates Golf Course, 3834 248 St.

