MOTI hosts public info session on Highway 13 widening

Langley residents who want to find out more about the Highway 13 widening project are invited to attend a public information session on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Hosted by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the session will provide details on upcoming work that will widen a portion of Highway 13 between 8 Avenue and 0 Avenue.

The highway will be widened to three lanes going southbound to accommodate a Nexus and a commercial truck lane, and widened to two lanes going northbound to accommodate a truck climbing lane. A new east-west connection will be provided between 264 Street and Highway 13 and 3B Avenue.

The government of Canada and B.C. have committed $25.5 million to the project. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The public information session will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at Poppy Estates Golf Course, 3834 248 St.

