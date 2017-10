Reports say she is easily confused and disoriented because of previous head injury.

Surrey RCMP are looking for your help in finding 47-year-old Audra Jager.

Jager was last seen yesterday on the 2600 block of McBridge avenue in Crescent Beach.

Surrey RCMP says that she is easily confused and disoriented because of a previous head injury.

More to come.