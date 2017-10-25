Most Metro Vancouver residents support mobility pricing: report

Bridges and tunnels are congestion hot spots, says the independent Mobility Pricing Commission

Most people in Metro Vancouver are supportive or neutral towards introducing mobility pricing, a survey from the independent Mobility Pricing Commission has found.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos Reid on behalf of the commission, came out on Wednesday along with a report outlining the biggest roadblocks to clearing up the region’s roads.

The commission was unveiled by the Mayors Council in June and was tasked with spending the next 10 months working on the best road pricing system for drivers.

A final report is expected in April 2018.

“Congestion is one of the biggest problems affecting residents and businesses in Metro Vancouver, and it’s only going to get worse unless we do something about it,” said commission chair Allan Seckel. “It’s time to have a conversation about new ways of approaching this issue, and our research shows Metro Vancouver residents are open to new ideas. The fact is, we already pay some forms of mobility pricing – such as gas taxes or transit fares – but those charges are not always applied in a fair and strategic way to help reduce congestion on our roads.”

The commission found that congestion is worse in the afternoon than during the morning rush and that it is the worst on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

The report noted that this was likely due to less flexible arrival times in the morning.

Typically, “morning trips tend to be directly from home to work or school… evening trip patterns are often more complex, including stops for shopping, visiting relatives or beginning evening activities.”

The average driver who drives during the rush hour spends 30 per cent of their time sitting in traffic. That number is expected to grow to 40 per cent by 2045.

Nine out of 10 residents surveyed said they were frustrated by traffic delays and eight out of 10 said they were frustrated with the unpredictability of travel times and that delays cost them time every week.

Although all residents were frustrated by congestion, they varied in what in particular caused that frustration.

South of Fraser residents were more frustrated than others by the condition of roads and accident delays.

Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster residents were more frustrated by crowding on transit.

North Shore residents were the most frustrated by accident delays. The District of North Vancouver had tried to propose a system of police responding to fewer minor crashes at the Union of B.C. Municipalities last month, but their motion was defeated.

Their system has been piloted by Surrey and Kamloops.

Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis said that the system “really improved” from “an efficiency and effectiveness perspective.”

Unsurprisingly, the report found that major arterial routes, and especially bridges or tunnels, were the major congestion hot spots.

The bridges and tunnels that cross the Fraser River – including the Golden Ears Bridge, the Port Mann Bridge, the Pattullo Bridge, the Alex Fraser-Queensborough bridge corridor and the Massey Tunnel – had the worst congestion, particularly northbound in the morning and southbound in the afternoon.

The congestion was often worse on the approaches to the bridges and tunnels, rather than on the bridges and tunnels themselves.

More to come.