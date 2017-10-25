More Mounties expected in Sooke soon

RCMP Cpl. Drew Grainger in his car working on his computer

Sooke RCMP’s staffing woes continued throughout the summer, but help is on the way.

The local detachment operated with 11 officers and two recruits over the summer, Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur told district council Monday.

The staff complement is 17 officers

Due to low staffing levels, the detachment is running a budget deficit, but McArthur expects savings due to the number of vacancies within the local RCMP ranks.

And those positions will be filled soon with the return of one officer from maternity leave, the transfer-in of another and a new sergeant position.

Last year, Sooke RCMP officers investigated 6,015 files and laid 177 criminal charges. Officers investigate up to 700 files each year.