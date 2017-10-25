More and more, â€˜average Canadianâ€™ is anything but: latest census

Immigration continues to drive population growth across B.C., according to the latest census data issued Wednesday
About 22 per cent of Canadians are immigrants – the highest share of the population since 1921. In B.C., immigrants make up about 28 per cent of the population, which is about 175,500 people.
Most of Canada’s migrants are from Asia, but more immigrants than ever before are coming from Africa, ahead of Europe for the first time.
About six in 10 immigrants were admitted under Canada’s plan to enhance and promote economic development, according to the census. Three in 10 were allowed to enter so they could join family already in the country. One in 10 came to Canada under refugee status.
In B.C., a proportion of people who migrated here are here to stay, with second-generation immigrants representing 22 per cent of the 4.6 million residents.
One third of B.C. residents reported to be visible minorities – the highest rate compared to other provinces, and a trend Statistics Canada predicts will make up a full one third of the country by 2036.
Aboriginal families grow, leading to more children than seniors
Western Canada had the largest overall increase in the Indigenous population during the last decade.
About 25 per cent of Aboriginal people reported to be 14 years or younger, compared to 17 per cent in non-Aboriginal populations. That’s nearly four times the number of Aboriginal people aged 65 and older.
Like all young people struggling to find affordable housing, Aboriginal people are also grappling with find adequate living conditions in Western Canada.
One in five Indigenous people reported living in a dwelling that needs “major repairs,” the census found, while Aboriginal children face a poverty rate of about 30 per cent, compared to 17 per cent in the wider population.
With files from Jordan Press, The Canadian Press