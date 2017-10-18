Money being raised, as boy hit by school bus recovers in hospital

Dozens have pitched in to support the family of an Abbotsford boy recovering in hospital after being hit by his own school bus.

A GoFundMe page started by the boy’s neighbour had raised more than $7,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Seven-year-old Gurtaj was struck by a bus from Khalsa School Mission seconds after it dropped him off in front of his home on Oct. 6.

A surveillance video shows one child get off the bus and jog in front of it and up the driveway toward a home, followed a moment later by Gurtaj. By the time he goes to cross in front of the bus, a barrier rises allowing him to walk close to the bumper – in the driver’s blind spot.

The bus begins driving and the boy briefly runs to get away from it but is knocked to the ground.

“He suffered extensive injuries and is now being cared for at BC Children’s hospital while his mother and father are at his side,” wrote Bryanna McDermott, who started the fundraiser. “He has a long road to recovery.”

The campaign has a $15,000 goal, which will go directly to Aman Bhullar, the boy’s mother, the page says.

“I’ve created this fundraiser to help the family financially while their son recovers as well as the medical bills they may face for their son, now or in the future,” McDermott wrote.