Monashee Spirits will soon offer cocktails

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery is one step closer to offering mixed drinks in Revelstoke.

The local company, based out of 307 Mackenzie Ave., had their request for a lounge endorsement for their existing manufacturer’s license with the B.C. Liquor Control and Licensing Branch approved by city council last week.

Mayor Mark McKee said that he thinks a lot of visitors are looking for local distilleries when they visit resort towns.

“It’s a start-up business and one that I think is becoming more and more trendy in a lot of other communties,” he said. “I think we’ve got an entrepreneur and we should be doing what we can to help them and so that was the reason I think council voted in favour.”

The approval means that in addition to the three products they currently manufature, Monashee Spirits will soon be able to offer cocktails to patrons.

Owners Jenn and Josh McLafferty opened their doors about six months ago and say business has been booming. They currently sell a cinnamon liqueur, vodka and an espresso cream liqueur. Their products are made using locally-sourced products.

“Small is what we’re trying,” Josh told the Revelstoke Review in 2016. “We want to focus on local, sustainable, and simple.”

Both Jenn and Josh are nominees for the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce 2017 Entrepreneurial Excellence Award.

The McLafferty’s are hoping that the lounge endorsement is in place for Halloween.