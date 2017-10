Vernon firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in the 2900 block of 29th Avenue just before 6 a.m. Thursday

A small fire possibly involving a Molotov cocktail is being investigated.

Once on scene, firefighters stated that there had been a small fire, and a Molotov cocktail was possibly the source.

RCMP are now investigating.

More details to come.