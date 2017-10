Ask public for any information about Dale Schmidt

Mission RCMP have a warrant out for Dale Schmidt and are asking the public for help to find the suspect.

There is no information on what the warrant is for.

Anyone who has information about Dale Schmidt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

If located please do not approach this man, instead call 911 immediately.