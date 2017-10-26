Mission Chamber hosts federal Conservative Party leader for business talk

The Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce has agreed to a request from the Leader of the Official Opposition and Conservative Party of Canada, Andrew Scheer, to meet with business people to discuss issues and challenges effecting the business communities of the Fraser Valley.

“This is the first time in our chamber’s history, that we have had the opportunity to host Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, or any prominent leader of a federal party, here in Mission,” says David Sawatzky, president, Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to have the opportunity to share not only our challenges and concerns but more importantly our ideas to create a stronger and more competitive business environment.”

This member-only event will give up to 60 business leaders the opportunity to meet with Scheer. This event is set to take place on Nov. 15. For more information contact the Mission Chamber at 604-826-6914 or email: execdir@missionchamber.bc.ca