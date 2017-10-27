Missing sex offender wanted in Vancouver police search, again

Forty-year-old Christopher Schafer, a federal offender, has been living at the Vancouver facility

Vancouver Police are asking for help in locating a high-risk sex offender who is wanted after failing to return to his residential correctional facility Thursday night.

Forty-year-old Christopher Schafer, a federal offender, has been living at the Vancouver facility, police said in a statement Friday.

Schafer has a long criminal history that includes break-and-enter, sexual offences, uttering threats, robbery, and assaulting a peace officer, police said in a statement. He has had his community release revoked on a number of occasions.

Police have issued at least two other Canada-wide warrants for Schafer’s arrest in the past, including in June and December of last year.

Schafer is Aboriginal, 5’8″ tall, 168 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of “WANDA LEE” on the left side of his neck, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black running shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking that anyone who sees Schafer, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.