Missing Nanaimo senior found dead after six-day search

No foul play suspected in death of Faye Hanson

A Nanaimo senior has been found dead after a six-day search.

“Tragically, the body of a 72-year-old Nanaimo woman has been located west of Ladysmith,” notes an RCMP press release sent out Saturday afternoon.

Faye Hanson was reported missing Oct. 23 and her vehicle was located a day later at a trailhead on Timberlands Road south of Nanaimo.

RELATED: Cigarette packs ruled out as belonging to missing Nanaimo senior

RELATED: More searchers out looking for missing senior near Nanaimo

RELATED: Nanaimo senior missing after day of mushroom picking

Hundreds of search and rescue volunteers from all over the Island and even the mainland searched the area this past week.

“The RCMP investigation has determined that there is no criminality or foul play suspected,” notes the press release.

The file is now being led by the B.C. Coroner Services.