Missing mushroom picker

At 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 14, the Smithers RCMP received a complaint of a missing overdue mushroom picker in the Kitseguecla Road area. Frances Brown became separated from her cousin and did not return to their vehicle.

Smithers RCMP members responded and remained in the area with lights and sirens periodically activated in the hope Ms. Brown would focus on the origin of the light and noise.

Bulkley Valley Search & Rescue commenced a ground search early Sunday morning and also commissioned a helicopter to assist. Terrace RCMP Police Dog Section are also searching the area, along with two Smithers RCMP members.

Fire remains were located and the search continues.

Fortunately, she has some back country experience, is in good health, was prepared with adequate clothing (rain gear, long johns, hiking boots) and has a lighter. The area endured light to moderate precipitation overnight with mild local fall temperatures.

– Submitted by Smithers RCMP.