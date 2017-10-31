Good morning Campbell River.
And Happy Halloween.
News and stories mentioned in the video:
blackpress.tv
The Dallas Stars have arrived in Kelowna for two days of practice on a break in its NHL schedule
NDP government wants to level playing field for all municipal candidates
The Nuisance Abatement Fee will cost property owners $250 per call after three calls in a year
24 new gondola cabins and 21 Stoke chairs added
Vancouver's Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients
No overdoses reported so far at any school in district, said superintendent Gord Stewart
