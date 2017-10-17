Minor injuries after fiery crash on Surreyâ€™s Highway 10

Traffic blocked westbound on highway and on 168th Street from 57A Avenue to Highway 10

An SUV sits flipped after a crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue early Tuesday morning in Surrey. (Photo: Amy Reid)

video

SURREY — Police say there were no major injuries in a dramatic crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue around 8:20 a.m. this morning.

According to Surrey RCMP, three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

A white vehicle caught fire after the crash, and a dark blue SUV was left crushed and upside down.

The “SUV is alleged to have turned left in front of another vehicle,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann.

While the investigation is ongoing, Schumann described it as “relatively minor.”

An officer at the scene was “side swiped” while directing traffic, Schumann told the Now-Leader, adding the Mountie was not injured.

Traffic was backed up in both directions during the morning commute.

Surrey RCMP say Highway 10 is closed off to westbound traffic at 172nd Street. At 9:15 a.m., 168th Street was also blocked from 57A Avenue to Highway 10.