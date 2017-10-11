Minor crashes dominate RCMP week

Creston RCMP responded to 62 calls for service from October 3-9, Cpl. Darren Kakuno said on Monday.

Creston RCMP responded to 62 calls, several involving minor vehicle crashes, from October 3-9, Cpl. Darren Kakuno said on Monday.

October 3

• A nine-year-old boy was located safe at a friend’s house after failing to meet his parent after school as planned.

October 4

• A driver sustained minor injuries after his northbound vehicle was struck when he was slowing to make a left turn from Highway 3A. A trailing driver failed to realize the first vehicle was turning, and attempted to make a pass. The offender was ticketed for passing unsafely on the left.

October 5

• An intoxicated male at a residence on Mallory Place in Lister agreed to leave when police arrived to check on a disturbance.

• A licence plate was reported stolen from a utility trailer on 10th Avenue South.

• Police attended a River Avenue residence to keep the peace while a female retrieved her vehicle from the property. All parties were co-operative.

• RCMP members were unable to find any suspicious signs when they responded to a call from the 1100 block of Erickson Road by a resident who heard rustling sounds outside.

• Police are investigating a series of incidents involving a white GMC pickup. The vehicle was reported as suspicious near Canyon Street at 16th Avenue and the driver sped off when police attempted to stop it. The same vehicle was later reported to have been involved in a collision and then fleeing the scene. The truck was located on Ibbitson Street and police have a suspect in the case.

October 6

• A driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after his westbound vehicle went off Highway 3 near Kootenay Pass, rolling several times before coming to rest back on the road.

• A motorcycle was struck on Highway 3 in Kitchener when the driver of a van pulled onto the highway after failing to note the oncoming bike. Both vehicles were damaged when the motorcyclist slowed down, but was unable to avoid the collision.

October 7

• A driver failed to negotiate the turn into a driveway in the 4900 block of Highway 3A in Wynndel and rolled his vehicle into the ditch. He was not injured.

• A 29-year-old male wanted on an outstanding warrant for an aggravated assault in Creston last spring was arrested, then released on conditions with a court appearance set for November.

October 8

• A check stop of about 100 vehicles by Creston RCMP and East Kootenay Traffic Services on Erickson Road did not detect any impaired drivers.

• An investigation is underway after the driver of a pickup collided with a concrete barrier on Highway 3A in Gray Creek and then fled the scene on foot.

October 9

• A former Cook Street tenant has agreed to stop making harassing phone calls to a landlord.