Minister Sims advises groups on internet connectivity for city and surrounding areas

Minister of Citizens' Services met with mayor, Chamber of Commerce and teachers

Minister of Citizens’ Services Jinny Sims, centre, with Service B.C. customer service rep Shona Rogina, left, and Service B.C. division assistant deputy minister Beverly Dicks at the Service B.C. office on Barlow Ave Tuesday. Melanie Law photo

On Tuesday Minister of Citizens’ Services Jinny Sims visited Quesnel as part of a tour of B.C. cities.

Minister Sims said that during her meetings with City of Quesnel council members, the Chamber of Commerce and the Teachers’ Association, the biggest item on the agenda was internet connectivity.

“Connectivity plays a critical part in drawing people to the community, and in turning Quesnel from a town you drive through into a destination.

“In the knowledge economy, we need fibreoptics and technology to provide services. We’ve taken notes and we are taking these issues back to government.”

Sims acknowledged that outside of city limits, connectivity becomes more of a problem. She said she and the mayor discussed how the City can put together regional proposals to get the communities surrounding Quesnel better connected.

“If we get single proposals to do a single community, the cost is high. But if we do 40 communities that are close together and linked, the cost drops and the federal government gets a bigger bang for its buck.”

In her meeting with the Teachers’ Association, Sims said one of the main concerns she heard was about protection of student data.

“Parents and teachers are very concerned about the childrens’ digital footprint. It is tempting to use technology within the schools, but there is a great need for informed consent, from both the children and their parents,” she explained.

She said the issue of student privacy falls within the Ministry of Citizens’ Services’ remit.

Sims toured Quesnel’s Service B.C. office on Barlow Ave. and said she was impressed with Quesnel’s staff, noting in particular the role they played during the wildfires this summer.

“They pride themselves on service with a heart, and that really comes through,” she said.

“It shows you that this ministry, through Service B.C., is the face of government within the community.”