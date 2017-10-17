Michelle Mungall gets first hand look at new mobile juice press in Creston Valley

Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall stopped by Erickson's Faramon Farms on Saturday to learn how the newly acquired mobile juice press is working out for the Creston Valley.

MLA Michelle Mungall toured the Mobile Juice Press in Erickson BC last Saturday. The machine turned Creston Valley apples into fresh juice for maket. (From L to R: Stephen Aryan, Food Venture Collaborative Coordinator & Press Operator; Shai Ironi, Assistant Operator; Heidi Germann, Economic Action Partnership Manager; Simon Lyons, Press Operator; Lisa Weiss, Mobile Press Operations Manager; and MLA for Nelson-Creston and Minister for Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall).

Faramon Farms had a celebrity on hand last Saturday when a provincial cabinet minister dropped by to tour the mobile juice press in action.

Michelle Mungall, Nelson-Creston MLA and now Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources was returning from a Columbia Basin Trust symposium in Kimberley. She took the opportunity to see mobile juice press at work making apple juice, saying it was an opportunity to celebrate her government’s resurrection “of the successful Buy BC program.”

“Already this year, the mobile juice press has created six good local jobs and allows farmers and growers to sell their products here in BC. From farm to table, initiatives such as the juice press are vital to our province,” Mungall said. “As we reboot our provincial Buy BC program, initiatives like the juice press provide opportunity for even more BC products to be recognized and purchased.”

Mobile Press Operations Manager Lisa Weiss and Economic Action Partnership Manager Heidi Germann of Fields Forward showed MLA Mungall the mobile press in action and explained how it was brought in to address food waste and food security in the Creston Valley.

The juice press will be hauled up Highway 3A for Saturday’s Crawford Bay Press Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Fields Forward at info@fieldsforward.ca or http://www.fieldsforward.ca

For more details on the relaunch of the Buy BC program in the coming months, please visit The Ministry of Agriculture’s website at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/ministries-organizations/ministries/agriculture