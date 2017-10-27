Memorial site for James Reginald Hayward up in the air

Will the District of Port Hardy allow the Hayward/Butters families to erect a permanent memorial at the site of James Reginald Hayward’s death?

According to Director of Corporate Services Heather Nelson-Smith, the district’s answer will be released some time in the future with the rest of the town’s in-camera information.

Nora Hayward, the aunt of James Reginald Hayward who was shot and killed by a Port Hardy RCMP officer back in 2015, wrote a letter dated Sept. 29 to the District of Port Hardy requesting permission to erect a memorial at the site of James’ death.

“My nephew James Reginald Hayward was shot and killed July 8, 2015 at Highway 19 and Granville Street in Port Hardy,” wrote Nora. “My family and I are attempting to come to terms with James’ premature death. This letter and its request are an attempt to assist us with this loss.”

Nora stated the Hayward/Butters’ families “have suffered greatly over the last 2 years — the suffering began with James’ death, followed by the exaggerated time it took the IIO to complete their report; including James’ official cause of death.”

She then requested the district “give the Hayward/Butters’ families permission to erect a dignified, yet simple, memorial at the site of James’ death, or as close as the town deems appropriate. The entire cost for the structure and placement would of course be picked up by the family… This memorial is important to not only the family and friends of James, but also to the town of Port Hardy. It will let the people know that Port Hardy does care, that James’ life did matter, and that this will not just be swept under the rug to be forgotten and ignored.”

After two consecutive council meetings with Nora’s correspondence not being listed on the agenda, the North Island Gazette asked if the district had received the letter. Nelson-Smith confirmed the town does have a copy, and “the letter was reviewed in-camera due to the personal and identifiable nature of the request and it was also considered by council and not staff as it required council to consider the policy.”

When asked if the District of Port Hardy had contacted her regarding the request, Nora stated she has “not heard from them.”