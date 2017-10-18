Memorial fund in the works for victims of Fernie Memorial Arena ammonia leak

"People want to do something positive," says Chris Inglis, Fernie resident organizing the fund

Alexandra Heck

Free Press Staff

Fernie resident Chris Inglis is setting up an account to establish a memorial fund for the three people who have perished in an ammonia leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena yesterday.

“The community is grieving right now,” said Inglis, noting that people in the city are asking how they can help.

Inglis has witnessed tragic events happen in other cities, and saw communities pull together to help families of those affected by the tragedy.

Ingis says he understands the financial struggles that often attach themselves to emergency situations

“People want to do something positive and I think this would be positive,” he said. Inglis would like for a committee to be established later on to decide what to do with the funds raised.

“It’s put the community in a very sombre mood and situation,” he said. “Nothing of this magnitude I can remember.”

Inglis, who was born and raised in Fernie says that he has never seen anything like this happen in the city. He says that as he sat watching the news, he had the overwhelming feeling of needing to do something positive.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said, speaking about the entire Elk Valley.

“Everybody knows everybody through some channel,” said Inglis, from being at the lake, around town, and even hockey games at the arena.

Inglis was one of the first to put flowers in front of the arena on the walking path by the highway.

“I’m hoping that others will pay their respects to the families and the ones that we’ve lost,” he said. “Just to show the families, the coworkers and the friends of the victims the love and support that everybody has.”

Information about how to donate will be available in coming days.