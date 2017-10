Traffic is once again flowing on McKenzie Avenue following a gas leak.

Traffic is once again flowing on McKenzie Avenue following a gas leak.

The gas leak closed all east and west-bound traffic between Douglas Street and Saanich Road Sunday afternoon. The closure went into effect at around 4 p.m. and ended just after 5 p.m.

Saanich Fire Department along with B.C. Fortis responded to the scene of the leak.