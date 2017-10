You may experience heavier traffic than normal if you're headed from Victoria out to the West Shore this afternoon.

You may experience heavier traffic than normal if you’re headed from Victoria out to the West Shore this afternoon.

A material spill on Highway 1 between the Helmken overpass and the Colwood exit has closed one lane of northbound traffic.

The spill appears to be liquid in nature and first responders have since laid down a dry mix to soak up the moisture.

Fire crews were on scene to help clean up, and traffic should continue flowing normally once congestion clears up.