Margetts Meat Market named business of the year

The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 2017 business excellence awards Saturday.

John Margetts (centre), owner of Margetts Meats, accepts the Business of the Year Award during the 2017 Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards presented by Flo Gonyer (left) and Tom Hoffman (right) from Community Futures of the Cariboo Chilcotin. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

To the theme of Business in Motion, the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce presented its 22nd annual business excellence awards at a gala held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Elks Hall in Williams Lake.

Winning the business of the year award was Margetts Meats Market, accepted by owner John Margetts.

LeRae Haynes took home the Hugo Stahl Memorial Award and was one of six nominees.

In the category of greatest improvement, sponsored by PMT Chartered Professional Accountants Ltd, Walk-Rite Shoes owner Melanie Ablitt was picked from seven nominees.

Andrew Sandberg of Sandtronic captured the youth in business award, which is sponsored by RBC Royal Bank, and was up against four other nominees.

Ron and Andrea Moleschi accepted the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsmaker of the year award on behalf of their Canadian rugby star daughter Kayla Moleschi, who was up against four other contenders.

Andrea thanked the community for its ongoing support of Kayla.

In the category of tourism excellence, sponsored by Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, the Tribune’s Guide to Williams Lake won and was one of three nominees.

The winner of the not-for-profit award, sponsored by TD Bank, was Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake, accepted by executive director Melissa Newberry. Her organization was one of five nominated for the award.

Creatively Courtney owner Courtney Vreeman won the home-based business award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada, coming up against six other nominations.

For the customer service award , sponsored by the Williams Lake and District Credit Union, there were 21 nominees and South Broadway Liquor Store emerged the winner.

The chamber also presented Mayor Walt Cobb and Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett with gifts, acknowledging their efforts during the summer’s wildfires in helping keep the community informed.

See more on the event in Wednesday’s Tribune.