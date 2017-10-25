Maple Ridge resumes injunction process to remove homeless camp

The city is concerned about growing health, safety and fire risks in the encampment.

A briefing report from the Maple Ridge Fire Department describes specific concerns around safety and fire risks for both the occupants and first responders. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge council, a day after hearing from local businesses, unanimously decided to resume injunction proceedings to clear Anita Place Tent City.

“In June of this year, the city adjourned the injunction process against the camp to allow B.C. Housing and health care resources the opportunity to develop and implement a plan that would result in a voluntary decampment,” Mayor Nicole Read said. “Here we are in October, and there has been no significant movement towards a decampment. In fact, the safety of people in the camp, the fire department, police, other first responders and the surrounding neighbourhood has deteriorated. We have no choice but to seek an injunction for the camp to come to an end.”

The city is concerned about growing health, safety and fire risks in the encampment.

Read said the decision to go forward with the injunction was decided Tuesday night before its council meeting, where a group of local residents were on the agenda to voice their concerns on the impact the homeless camp on the downtown core. She said council felt it was best to wait and hand out their decision until after the the public had their chance to express their concerns as well as being mindful of those in attendance who live at the camp.

She said no timeline has been set for the injunction to take affect and they have informed the provincial government of their intentions. Read said they have not had a formal response from the provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson.

As to where Read expects those at the camp to go if the injunctions is granted?

“That’s a good question for the provincial government,” said Read.

A briefing report from the Maple Ridge Fire Department describes specific concerns around safety and fire risks for both the occupants and first responders. The concerns, said the city, were raised with the camp leadership, who have either ignored these requirements or otherwise chosen not to follow them.

Reports of increased criminal activity are another concern. According to the city, reports of criminal activity at the encampment have increased and the RCMP confirm that they are concerned about increased weapons-related investigations and arrests at the encampment.

A shift in attitude of occupants and their leadership is another concern for the city.

“The Maple Ridge Fire Department was tasked by the city to lead regular inspections of the conditions at the encampment. Their briefing report describes a shift in attitude that inspectors have experienced. The RCMP also report a significant increase in aggressive behaviour by occupants towards police,” states a release from the city.

The latter also outlined an increase in public complaints and nuisances.

“From the outset of the occupation, the city has experienced complaints and concerns from area residents and businesses. As of late, these complaints and concerns have increased severely.”

Council heard on Tuesday from a number of first-hand accounts about activities at the encampment and how they have affected the lives of those in the neighbourhood.

Growth of the encampment is yet another concern.

“The city had hoped for a general decampment as B.C. Housing worked to find solutions for those in the encampment. Instead, the encampment has continued to grow. The property is unsafe and incapable of safely supporting the number of occupants and tents located within the encampment. This growth and density further contributes to the rise in life-safety risks, criminal concerns, negative and aggressive attitudes and behaviours at the encampment.”

The decision to proceed with the injunction was not made lightly, said Mayor Read.

“Area residents, businesses and city council have shown great patience but this patience has been exhausted. It is time to act,” she added.

While the city is moving forward with the injunction proceedings, the underlying issues including poverty, housing, mental health and addictions will remain, Read said.

“These issues are the responsibility of the province and federal government. The city implores the province, through B.C. Housing, to lead community consultation efforts and find solutions for these very important issues.”

Ivan Drury, a representative for the homeless camp, said he was meeting with other members of the camp to form an official responsive but his initial reaction to hearing the news was one of disappointment with the city’s decision.

“It is irresponsible and punitive,” said Drury. “All of the four reasons listed in this news release regarding the injunction, all of them are blaming the victims of poverty for the condition of impoverishment.”

He said the city’s continued focus on shifting blame for the current state of homelessness onto the province and the federal government is only deflecting their own responsibility on the issue.

“They are claiming their only responsibility is to police the victims of poverty, push them into the shadows where their chances of death and injury are greatly exacerbated,” said Drury.

He said in six months at this St. Anne St. site, overdoses at the homeless camp have been almost none and there have been no deaths, despite the record number of people dying from opioid overdoses around the province.

“The camp is a safe space for low income people, for drug users, and it’s a community hub for people who are facing hostility and hatred in the streets around it,” he said.

Read said the city is no longer able to ignore the safety risks to first responders as well as the public.

The City of Maple Ridge’s legal counsel will be reaching out to area residents and businesses to update victim impact statements in preparation for the injunction hearing.

Business owners or citizen who live near the homeless camp who have been affected by it can contact the clerks department by email at clerks@mapleridge.ca.

Legal counsel will be provided with these emails and the city will be contacting people privately to record information.

• For more information, contact Paul Gill, chief administrative office, by phone at 604-467-7398 or by email at pgill@mapleridge.ca.