Maple Ridge Library to open Sundays in summer of 2018

The City of Maple Ridge has approved the opening of the library on Sundays during the summer months starting in 2018.

“Council unanimously supported this recommendation,” said Mayor Nicole Read. “This facility is more than a place to borrow reading materials. It is a gathering place for the community used extensively by community groups and organizations. More than that, this space has become a popular place for cultural celebrations and youth programming and the investment is more than offset by the benefits to the community.”

The library is closed on Sundays outside of the school year, from late July to after the Labour Day weekend.

With this move the Maple Ridge Public Library will now be open seven days a week throughout 2018 with the exception of statutory holidays.