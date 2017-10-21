Maple Ridge BCSPCA looks to unlock donations

Lock in for Love fundraiser set for Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

Maple Ridge BCSPCA branch manager Jenn Stack will take part in the Lock in for Love fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. as the shelter has seen a recent surge in small animals being dropped off.

The Maple Ridge BCSPCA is hoping to unlock some local generosity to help support the local shelter.

Lock in for Love will see local volunteers and community members collecting donations on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Maple Ridge BCSPCA at 10235 Jackson Rd.

Participants will be locked in kennels while they reach out looking for donations to help the shelter.

Local veterinarian, Dr. Andrew Walton, as well as other volunteers for the community will be on hand collecting donations for the event.

Jenn Stack, branch manager of the Maple Ridge BCSPCA, said all donations collected locally will stay in Maple Ridge. She said the event comes at a time when the local shelter has seen a recent spike in small animals being dropped off.

“Anyone who is interested in adopting a small animal should see us first,” said Stack. “We have so many wonderful small pets for families.”

Stack said the BCSPCA sheltered more than 43,000 animals across the province in

She said everything from rabbits to gerbils are filling up the shelter and are in need of being re-homed.

Sunday’s event will also feature a number of family-oriented activities, including pumpkin carving, crafts, vegetarian pizza, and a Halloween-themed trailer.

While the event officially kicks-off Sunday, Stack said anyone can make a donation ahead of time by visiting www.spca.ba.ca.