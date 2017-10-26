Manager of public works confident in Rossland Arenaâ€™s safety

Rossland's manager of public works is confident that Rossland's arena is safe.

Rossland’s manager of public works is confident that Rossland’s arena is safe, following an ammonia leak in Fernie that resulted in three fatalities.

Darrin Albo says that the City of Rossland just created a new Ammonia Exposure Control Plan for the Rossland Arena in July.

“We just redid our exposure control plan so we’re very comfortable that our plan is recent and up to date,” he says.

The arena has a detection system in place to alert staff when there is a problem.

“At 25 parts per million, it just flashes and a strobe light is activated because there’s no real danger. So then anything above 300 parts per million — audio alarm, video, also it’s called out to our cell phones and to the fire department,” explains Albo.

At anything above 300 parts per million, workers cannot enter the plant.

In response to the incident in Fernie, Albo said he is going to contact the B.C. Safety Authority with a couple of questions, but he says, “We are very much up to standard.”