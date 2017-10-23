Man killed, woman in serious condition following South Surrey double shooting

Homicide team on scene after two shot in the 14300-block of Crescent Road

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on the scene of a double shooting in South Surrey this morning.

“One person has passed away due to his injuries,” said a Surrey RCMP news release sent at 10:30 a.m.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act.”

Surrey RCMP received reports of gunfire in the 14300-block of Crescent Road, on 36A Avenue, just south of the one-way bridge over the Nicomekl River, at approximately 2:10 a.m. today (Oct. 23).

When they arrived, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

“Officers located one man nearby suffering from gunshot wounds and, despite all attempts to assist the individual, he succumbed to his injuries,” the news release states.

“The RCMP also received a call from a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who had driven herself a short distance away from the scene. That woman is in serious condition at hospital.”

According to a witness at the scene, the woman drove onto Highway 99 and called 911.

Langley RCMP located a burning Jeep in the 8500-block of 204 Street about 45 minutes later. It is unclear if the vehicle, which was apparently unoccupied and had no licence plates, is connected to the incident.

In South Surrey, officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses today (Monday).

Police say there may be road closures and traffic disruption during this time. As of mid-morning Monday, police had 36A Avenue closed to traffic from the Esso station east.

“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.”

The investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the IHIT information at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca