Man charged in Ted Allenâ€™s robbery

Anthony Creed Cortez will appear in Nelson court next month after allegedly breaking into Ted Allen’s Jewellery last month. File photo

The man who allegedly robbed Ted Allen’s Jewellery last month before later crashing his escape car and killing a passenger has finally been charged with the initial break and enter.

Anthony Creed Cortez will appear at the Nelson courthouse Nov. 14 on charges of break and entering as well as disguising his face with intent to commit an offence.

Cortez allegedly robbed the Baker Street business of $30,000 worth of merchandise on Sept. 11. Police said Cortez fled the scene in a stolen SUV with Danielle Charlton, who was killed when the car crashed the same day outside Hope.

The two charges Cortez faces in Nelson are on a long list of offences he had already been charged with by Chilliwack and Revelstoke police.