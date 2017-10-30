Pamela Napoleon’s body was found in a burned cabin in northern B.C. in 2014. (RCMP photo)

Man charged in First Nations womanâ€™s 2014 killing near Fort St. John

Pamela Napolean's body was found in a burned cabin

  • Oct. 30, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 42-year-old B.C. man has been charged in connection to the murder of Pamela Napoleon near Fort St. John.

Napoleon, of the Blueberry First Nation, was reported missing in late July 2014, two weeks after her family had last seen her.

Mounties found her body about a month later, in a burned cabin about 100 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

On Monday, police announced they have arrested Leon Wokeley of the the Blueberry First Nation. He is charged with second-degree murder, arson and indignity to human remains in connection with Napoleon’s death.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in provincial court in Fort. St. John on Nov. 1.

