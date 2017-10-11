Man caught peeing on RCMP building

A man was given a fine after being caught urinating on the new cop shop

RCMP officers did not have to go very far to nab a man whose ability to operate his motor vehicle, was allegedly affected by an intoxicating substance.

On Oct. 7 at approximately 11:30 pm, a guard of the Kelowna RCMP detachment called for the support of police officers, after he detected an unauthorized vehicle within the secure parking lot at the rear of the new RCMP detachment on Richter Street, according to the RCMP.

The lone occupant of the black Ford Escape, was then observed by the guard as he proceeded to urinate on the side of the building.

Officers quickly responded to the back lot, where they located and identified the 21-year-old Kelowna man. During their interaction with that man, who seemed confused and oblivious with the fact he just urinated on a police building, officers detected signs and symptoms from the man that he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Investigators also observed and later seized what appeared to be illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside the man’s vehicle, according to the RCMP.

The Kelowna man was issued a 24-hour prohibition from driving a motor vehicle under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said “the RCMP would like to remind the general public that urinating in a public place and possession of drug paraphernalia are each considered an offence under Section 3.32 and 3.33 of the City of Kelowna Parks and Public Spaces Bylaw No. 10680. Each may carry a $100 fine.”