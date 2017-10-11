Man allegedly assaults 11-year-old girl

West Kelowna RCMP are trying to locate a man who allegedly assaulted a girl last week

West Kelowna RCMP are trying to locate a man they believe assaulted an 11-year-old girl Friday afternoon.

On Oct. 6, 2017 at 1:38 p.m., RCMP received a report of an assault which allegedly took place about 15 minutes prior on the 3600 block of Brown Road in West Kelowna.

Two girls, aged 10 and 11, were riding their bicycles along the sidewalk when they road up behind an unknown man wearing headphones and attempted to pass him from behind.

“The male, who appeared startled, allegedly grabbed hold of an accessory attached to the 11 year old’s bicycle, causing her to dismount her bike,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“He then allegedly proceeded to grab a hold of the young girl’s wrist, who yelled at the man to stop. She apparently fell against a light standard after the man pushed her away, releasing his grip on her wrist.”

The suspect, who did not have any verbal exchange with the youths, reportedly continued to walk southbound along Brown Road.

The man has been described to police as a Caucasian male in his 20s with reddish-brown curly hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a grey trench coat, jeans, brown boots and large yellow-coloured head phones.

“The young girl was not physically injured as a result of the incident,” added O’Donaghey.

“However, we would like to talk to the man involved in this incident, or anyone who may have witnessed it, or who has further information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Leshia Clark of the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

