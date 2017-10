Drivers should expect delays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays when crossing the Lagoon Bridge on Ocean Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 23, Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (City of Colwood photo)

If driving over the bridge at Esquimalt Lagoon is part of your daily commute, you may want to find a different route this week.

The Lagoon Bridge on Ocean Boulevard will be undergoing maintenance on Monday, Oct. 23 (today), Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27 between 8 am. and 4 p.m.

Traffic will be down to a single lane and a two-hour closure is expected at about mid-day on the above dates. For more information visit, colwood.ca.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com