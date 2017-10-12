Mailbox thefts on the rise from Chemainus to Duncan, RCMP say

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are reminding the public to be vigilant after an increase in thefts from mailboxes and vehicles from Chemainus south to Duncan.

Many of these thefts are occurring overnight with no witnesses.

On Thursday, the RCMP said that the mailboxes are being pried open and mail maybe taken without the rightful owner knowing their mail is missing.

No specifics were provided on how many thefts had been reported or if this is common each fall and winter because of the lack of daylight.

“North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP investigate every incident of theft reported to them. It is important that we know the time, location, and details of the crime committed against you to assist us in identifying those responsible,” said Cpl. Krista Hobday.

If you are expecting mail and have not received it, please call Canada Post and report the circumstances to them and try to collect mail daily.

Police are asking the public to target harden their vehicles and not leave valuables inside at any time. Also always remember to lock your doors.

If you can, park your vehicle in a well lit area and have an anti-theft device installed.

If you want to report an incident, contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can TEXT a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your TIP to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.