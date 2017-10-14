MADD Central Okanagan announces AGM

Putting an end to impaired driving is the mission of the local MADD group

Their mission is to stop impaired driving in the Central Okanagan.

And new members are welcome when the Central Okanagan Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hold their Annual General Meeting Oct. 17.

MADD Central Okanagan Chapter is comprised of dedicated road safety volunteers, which delivers MADD Canada’s message and programs to area communities.

“Our chapters and community leaders undertake a diverse range of activities within their communities to help achieve MADD Canada’s mission of stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime,” said MADD Canada national president Patricia Hynes-Coates. “They truly are the heart and soul of our organization.”

Between 1,350 and 1,600 Canadians are killed and more than 68,500 are injured because of impaired driving crashes each year, according to MADD.

“These deaths and injuries are completely preventable. They can all be avoided if people do not get behind the wheels of their vehicles impaired,” stated the group.

The AGM is Oct 17 at 6:30 pm at 1436 St Paul Street (John Howard Society), in Kelowna.