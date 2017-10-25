Lumby residents can have their say

The clock is ticking for Lumby residents to voice their opinion.

There is one last chance today for residents to respond to the community development survey.

“Let us know how we can work together to build a better community,” said Stephanie Sexsmith, Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce.

The survey is open today (Wednesday) online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/12E0kvRX5oalENz8KGFvvF0alIn3hV8bJHqL1ckgVhLU/viewform?edit_requested=true.

It is open to Lumby, Area D, Cherryville and surrounding residents who live or work in the area.

Gathering information from businesses and residents, the survey will help form a local vision for community growth and interest in financial contribution to those visions.