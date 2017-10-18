Lower Similkameen gas bar breaks ground

After two years of planning construction work starts on the gas bar in a few weeks.

Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow stands with consultant Tom Danyk. Danyk has worked with the LSIB to design the new PetroCanada gas bar being built near the band office.

Construction of the highly anticipated gas bar next to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band building is slated to start in the next few weeks.

Tom Danyk, a consultant working with the LSIB to develop the gas bar, said work should start on constructing the 3,000 square-foot building in the next month.

The goal is to have the gas bar and cafe operational by the 2018 tourist season.

