Lower Similkameen gas bar breaks ground

Construction of the highly anticipated gas bar next to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band building is slated to start in the next few weeks.
Tom Danyk, a consultant working with the LSIB to develop the gas bar, said work should start on constructing the 3,000 square-foot building in the next month.
The goal is to have the gas bar and cafe operational by the 2018 tourist season.
For the rest of this story pick up a copy of the Keremeos Review this afternoon at the stores or Thursday morning in your mailbox OR check www.keremeosreview.com later this week.