Lock it up to keep it safe

Lock your doors, don’t leave the keys inside your vehicle and don’t leave valuables in view.

Just some of the reminders that RCMP are giving to the public after a number of incidents over the past week where if the extra step was taken, it wouldn’t have left an opportunity for a crime to happen.

“The crimes that have happened are very preventable, I just want to remind people to lock up their vehicles and don’t leave them unattended and running,” said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth.

On Oct. 6 at 8:55 a.m. Penticton RCMP received a report of a stolen truck that was left idling in a driveway. The 2015 Dodge Ram pickup was recovered two days later on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna. A 35-year-old male was found inside the truck and arrested to face charges of possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

A resident of Princeton-Summerland Road reported a blue 2005 GMC truck stolen overnight from his driveway on Oct. 7. The vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were in the glove box.

A door left unlocked at the Greyhound bus depot in Penticton resulted in a call to RCMP. At 10:10 p.m. police responded and found the main door was left unlocked and an office door was subsequently broken into. Office equipment was scattered about but police said nothing seemed to be missing. This matter remains under investigation.