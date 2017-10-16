Location of Revelstokeâ€™s first electric vehicle charging station approved

Will be installed in First Street parking lot

An electric car charging could be coming to a downtown Revelstoke parking lot soon. (File photo)

City council approved the location for a proposed Level 2 electric vehicle charging station during the regular council meeting on Oct. 10.

The First Street parking lot will be home to the electric vehicle charging station. It is expected to occupy two parking stalls.

On May 23, 2017, Accelerate Kootenays’ Patricia Dehnel presented to council and requested that they approve the installation of the charging station. She said the charging station would support the development of a network of charging stations in the Kootenays.

City staff had reviewed several sites for the charging station, including the community centre, east of Grizzly Plaza and First Street. Staff recommended the charging station be installed at the First Street Parking Lot using underground power.

The installation is expected to cost $17,505. With Accelerate Kootenays contributing $7,000, the total cost to the city will be $10,505.

Council approved the allocation of $10,500 in the 2018 budget for the project, including $1,000 for annual operating costs.

Accelerate Kootenays estimates that the annual cost to the city for providing electricity will be between $250 and $1,000 depending on the number of users.