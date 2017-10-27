Local resident donates to Lakes District News

He hopes his donation will help offset some of the lost revenue due to council's decision

A local resident has recently donated $300 to Lakes District News after learning that Burns Lake council has pulled their newspaper advertising.

The anonymous donor said community newspapers play a vital role as local government watchdogs, and that he feels Lakes District News has been doing “a great job.”

The resident said he hopes the $300 will help offset some of the newspaper’s lost revenue due to council’s decision.

He also said he’d like to know what Burns Lake council plans to do for local taxpayers with the money no longer spent on advertising.