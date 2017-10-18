Life-threatening injuries for man after car jumps curb

A 31-year-old man is in hospital after a woman lost control of her vehicle and struck him on the sidewalk.

Saanich Police have closed Gorge Road West between Earl Grey Street and Donald Street following a crash at Gorge Road West and Millgrove Street.

A 31-year-old man suffered what Saanich Police call “life-threatening injuries” after being struck by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk shortly before noon Wednesday.

Acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie said a 25-year-old Saanich woman was travelling east on Gorge Road West when her 2003 Chevrolet Suburban mounted the sidewalk after it had gone off the road. The vehicle struck the man, then continued into Gorge Park before coming to rest in the bushes.

Emergency crews transported the man to hospital “with what appear to be life-threatening injuries,” he said. Crews also transported the woman to hospital with what Leslie calls “non-life threatening injuries.”

Leslie said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and he is asking for any witnesses to come forward. The collision resulted in a temporary closure of Gorge Road between Orillia and Millgrove.